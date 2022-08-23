New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday registered a money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy allegedly involving Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others, the agency sources said. It has filed the case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others.

The CBI on August 19 conducted a 14-hour long raid at the Delhi residence of Sisodia. The officials have seized Sisodia's computer, mobile phone and some files. The raids covered the premises of IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Sisodia who holds multiple portfolios in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will face the ED probe which will go into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year. The Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the issue.

Saxena also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter. Interestingly, Sisodia too demanded a CBI probe into the issue. Saxena's recommendation follows the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July. The report indicted the policy as being in violation of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

Sources said the ED will analyse if individuals and companies involved in the policy-making generated any "proceeds of crime under the definition of PMLA" and if there was any possible creation of illegal or benami assets. Citing the report, the officials alleged that the policy was aimed at providing "undue benefits to liquor licensees" post-tender besides causing loss to the exchequer.

The excise department's waiver of Rs 144.36 crore to the licensees on the tendered licence fee on account of COVID-19 and refund of the earnest money deposit of Rs 30 crore to the lowest bidder for the licence of the airport zone is also under scrutiny. The beneficiary had failed to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from airport authorities.

"It was in gross violation of rule 48(11)(b) of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which clearly stipulates that the successful bidder must complete all formalities for the grant of the licence, failing which all deposits made by him shall stand forfeited to the government," the source said. The Excise Policy 2021-22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report, was implemented on November 17 last year and retail licences were issued under it to private bidders for 849 vends across the city, divided into 32 zones.