Mumbai: A team of Enforcement Directorate officials have launched raids at the Goawala compound in Kurla this morning. The development holds significance as a plot of land in these premises had reportedly been purchased by the NCP leader Nawab Malik and the ED raided the place only to get information related to Malik's case. Malik has been arrested by the ED and is in judicial custody.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Malik in connection with a land acquisition case in Kurla on February 23, followed by which his resignation was speculated. He is currently serving as the Guardian Minister of Gondia and Parbhani districts in Maharashtra, in addition to being the Cabinet Minister for Skill Development and Minorities.

State's Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik's responsibilities will be handed over to other ministers, but he would not officially file his resignation, said NCP state president Jayant Patil. On the other hand, raids are also underway at several locations of Hiranandani Groups in Mumbai and other cities, the Income Tax Department stated.