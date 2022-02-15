Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on Tuesday. According to sources, the searches are being conducted in connection with a recently registered money laundering case.

"ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," sources added.

More details are awaited...