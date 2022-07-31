Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence here on Sunday morning for his alleged involvement in the Patra Chawl land scam case. Raut is likely to be arrested by the probe agency. He had skipped ED's summons twice, the latest one being on July 27 for attending the Monsoon session at the Parliament.

The action follows multiple summonses issued by the ED against Raut. He was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta. Raut's close aide and director of Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited Praveen Raut was arrested earlier. Praveen Raut, along with Rakesh Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan and other directors of HDIL, sold the FSI proceeds from the redevelopment project to other construction developers. Earlier on July 1, Sanjay Raut was questioned by the ED for around 10 hours.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut put out a series of tweets in Marathi saying that he will not be deterred by the "false" raids by the probe agency and that the Shiv Sena will continue to fight on. "Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us to fight, I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," he said in his tweets in Marathi.