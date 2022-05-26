Mumbai(Maharashtra): In yet another raid, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in Pune, Dapoli and Mumbai as part of a money-laundering probe against Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab and others. The raids are reportedly in linkage to alleged irregularities in a land deal in the coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges, as informed by the officials. The federal agency filed a fresh case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), pertaining to allegations of purchase of a land portion Dapoli in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore by Parab. However, it was allegedly registered two years later, in 2019. There are some other charges too against the Minister that the agency is currently probing.

Further allegations also imply that the land was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator Sadanand Kadam in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore. In between, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020. Another Income Tax Department investigation earlier had alleged that the construction of the resort started in 2017 and over Rs 6 crore was spent in cash on this construction. Parab (57), is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and is the Transport Minister. Parab has been questioned by the ED in the past in another money laundering case linked to former minister Anil Deshmukh.