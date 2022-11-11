ED carried out searches at 11 locations in Bengaluru and Patiala
Published on: 35 minutes ago
ED carried out searches at 11 locations in Bengaluru and Patiala
Published on: 35 minutes ago
New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at 11 locations in Bengaluru and Patiala on November 10 including the residential premises of IPS Amrit Paul (the then ADG recruitment cell) &others allegedly involved in the PSI Recruitment 2021 Scam, leading to the seizure of various incriminating documents. (ANI)
Loading...