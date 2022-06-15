New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate is believed to have questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on matters mostly related to stock patterns in the ongoing National Herald case. Rahul is being questioned by the ED on the 3rd straight day on Wednesday amid consistent protests by Congress. According to sources, the ED has asked Rahul Gandhi over the acquisition of the shares of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) founded by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1937 in which 5,000 other freedom fighters were shareholders and which Rahul and Sonia acquired later.

The case dates back to 2012 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful acquisition of the National Herald, the newspaper published by the company Associated Journals Limited (AJL) founded by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1937 in which 5,000 other freedom fighters were shareholders. Swamy alleged that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi “wrongfully” acquired AJL after settling the Rs 90 crore of its liabilities through a “fake company” called Young India Company, which was formed on February 26, 2011, with Rs 50 lakh.

Sonia and Rahul hold 38-38 percent stake in Young India Company while late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandez held the remaining 24 percent. According to Swamy, Young India Company got nine crore shares of Rs 10 each of AJL accounting for 99 percent shares after Congress waived the loan of Rs 90 crore to AJL.

After the deal, in 2012, Subramanian Swamy filed a lawsuit alleging the wrongful acquisition of the National Herald. Swamy alleged that through the acquisition of the property, including the building of Herald House at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Delhi, worth Rs 2,000 crore, was encroached upon. After the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power in 2014, the case came back to the limelight with the Enforcement Directorate taking up the probe.

In June 2014, based on Subramanian Swamy's petition, the court issued summons against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. However, Congress has alleged that the BJP was “misusing” the central agencies against the opposition and giving itself an advantage ahead of the 2024 general elections. A section of the BJP is said to be working to take the National Herald case to the people through social media to put the Congress on the backfoot.

