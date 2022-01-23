New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference on Sunday that the Enforcement Directorate may arrest Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, ahead of Punjab assembly elections.

Explaining further, Delhi CM said, "The Central government conducted raids on Jain's residence twice before, but nothing was found. If the ED wants to come again, they are most welcome."

Kejriwal said that with the announcement of the poll schedule, the Central government's investigative agencies have become very active.

Attacking BJP, Kejriwal said whenever BJP thinks that it is losing elections, it puts all its agencies to work. "So, obviously there will be raids and there will be arrests too. We have no fear because I think all these obstacles come when you walk on the path of truth," he added.

"If the Central government wants to send more agencies like the CBI and Income Tax it can do so. If they want to arrest more people, not only Satyendra Jain, they are welcome. We haven't done anything wrong, we've been raided before," Kejriwal said.

A total of 21 of our MLAs have been arrested in the past. Raids have also been conducted on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence. What will happen to Satyendar Jain if he is arrested? He will get bail in five to 10 days. He further added, "we will not whine like Channi ji, we will not get upset like Channiji. We haven't done anything wrong, so we have no fear."

