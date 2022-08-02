New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing British citizen Christian Michel's plea seeking bail in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. ED told Supreme Court that during the course of Michel's custodial interrogation, the accused had tried to pass confidential papers to his counsel at the time of legal access.

"Further investigation in the present case is still ongoing and many crucial documents are required to be collected across jurisdictions for the purpose of the investigation. Therefore, it is strongly apprehended that he might try to tamper the witnesses or evidence and obstruct the judicial process, the agency told the court in its affidavit.

"Christian Michel James during his custodial interrogation undertook to provide the bank statements of his companies and the agreements and other relevant documents. He was also interrogated in Tihar Jail, New Delhi after taking permission from the Trial Court and during that time he also undertook to provide the said documents through the assistance of his lawyers, however, no information has been provided till date," the affidavit added.

"Michel is a key accused in the instant case and is accused of having played a pivotal role in the entire case, being a middleman engaged by M/s Augusta Westland for obtaining confidential information regarding the procurement process of VVIP helicopters by the government of India and was admittedly paid Euro 42 million for influencing the contract in its favour under the guise of five contracts (two of them revised time and again) through two of his firms namely M/s Global Trade & Commerce Ltd. London and M/s Global Services FZE, Dubai, UAE with M/s Finmeccanica, M/s Agusta Westland, M/s Westland Helicopters UK etc. to legitimize the illicit commission/kickbacks on the procurement of VVIP Helicopters by Ministry of Defense, India which constitutes a grave economic offence," ED said in its affidavit.

The investigating agency told the bench that the role of Michel is clearly established and the offence of money laundering is squarely made out against him. Earlier, the apex court had issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED on the bail petitions of Michel in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam being probed by the agencies.

Advocate appearing for Michel had contended before the top court that the investigations are still not completed and he has undergone three years and six months as of now and before extradition, he was in Dubai custody. Michel had challenged in the apex court the March 11 order of the Delhi High Court which had refused to grant him bail. In the High Court, ED and CBI had opposed the bail petition filed by Michel in connection with the VVIP chopper case.