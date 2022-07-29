Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria. This comes after the ED raided 6 locations in connection with the Mumbai-based car designer in Mumbai and Pune on Thursday, July 28. A case has also been filed against Dilip Chhabria by the CIU unit of Mumbai Police and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), based on which the money laundering case has been registered against him.

Dilip Chhabria was arrested by the Mumbai Police’s crime branch in December 2020 for allegedly obtaining loans fraudulently, cheating, and forgery. The CIU team of Mumbai Police arrested him after his firm Dilip Chhabria (DC) Designs was found to have allegedly availed loans from some non-banking financial companies (NBFC).

The case came to light after the crime branch unit was tipped-off about a two-seater DC Avanti sports car bearing a bogus number arriving at the Trident Hotel in Nariman Point on December 18. The police stated that by posing as customers looking to buy some DC sports vehicles, the company availed of the loans and then defaulted on repayment. Following the incident, three cases were registered against him in Mumbai, two by the Crime Intelligence Unit and one by the Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai Police.

Dilip Chhabria Design was set up in 1993 with the sole aim of offering design and prototyping services to the Indian automobile industry as well as customized solutions to individual buyers. Chhabria has been a pioneering personality in the field of automotive design and DC Avanti, considered to be India's first sports car was launched in the year 2016.