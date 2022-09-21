Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its charge sheet submitted to the court on Monday, has mentioned that Arpita Mukherjee who was caught in the SSC Recruitment Scam case, wants to adopt a baby, whereas Chatterjee has no objection to it. The former education minister of the state had signed a No Objection Certificate or NOC for the same, which remains as a piece of evidence in ED's confiscation, and was submitted to the court on Monday.

The ED also further claimed to have procured several related documents. The central agency had arrested Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee about 2 months ago in the SSC recruitment corruption case. Arpita was accused of illegal financial transactions after the ED recovered more than Rs 50 crore in cash in a raid at her flats in South Kolkata and Belgharia in North 24 Parganas. Additionally, gold jewelry worth Rs 4 crore 31 lakh and a huge amount of foreign currency were also recovered during the raids.

As the proceedings in the case move further, the ED submitted a charge sheet against Partha and Arpita in court on Monday. The revelation about Mukherjee wanting to adopt a child and Partha Chaterjee's signature on it has come as an unexpected detail in the case.