Srinagar (J&K): The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah in a money laundering case linked to the alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

This comes nearly two months after the agency had questioned former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Member Parliament Dr Abdullah for over three hours. On May 31, this year, Dr Farooq reached the ED office at Rajbagh in Srinagar. Before going inside the ED office, he had linked his questioning by the ED with the forthcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I won’t say much about ED summons. There are elections to be held and they will trouble us,” Farooq had said. However, he looked relaxed while leaving the office after being questioned for nearly three-and-a-half hours but refused to take questions from the reporters who were waiting outside.

On May 27, the ED had summoned Dr Farooq to its Srinagar office in connection with the case. The 84-year-old three-time chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state had recorded his statement in the same case in 2019, officials had said.

Dr Farooq was JKCA president from 2001 to 2012 and the scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED is about alleged financial misappropriation between 2004 and 2009. Meanwhile, the ED has already attached properties worth over Rs 21 crore. This includes Rs 11.86 crore of immovable assets of Dr Farooq.