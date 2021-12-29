Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, his wife and son, and three other people in the money laundering case. The chargesheet, which is the second one in the case, was submitted in the PMLA Court in Mumbai.

The first chargesheet was filed earlier in March against Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde, along with the 'Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan', a trust run by Deshmukh's family.

In March 2021, Param Bir Singh, a top-notch Mumbai police officer, had framed corruption allegations against the NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, in a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. In the letter, he accused Deshmukh of ordering former API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from the restaurant and bar owners in the city. The FIR registered against him also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

Also read: Anil Deshmukh’s judicial custody extended for 14 days