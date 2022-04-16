Ranchi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday started an investigation of a case registered in Barharwa police station in Sahibganj Jharkhand in which Jharkhand's cabinet minister Alamgir Alam has also been named.

In the FIR, Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam has also been named. Based on this FIR registered with Jharkhand Police related to a Haat Bazar tender, ED is now investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (15 of 2003). The FIR got registered for the tender of Haat Bazar

ED Zonal office Ranchi, Devvrat Jha has summoned the complainant Shambhu Nandan Kumar and sought all the details of the FIR and full details of the tender including the amount in which the persons accused in the FIR caused an obstruction.

(With agency inputs)

