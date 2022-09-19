ED attaches Rs 48 cr worth assets "beneficially owned" by Partha Chatterjee
Published on: 13 minutes ago |
Updated on: 3 minutes ago
Updated on: 3 minutes ago
ED attaches Rs 48 cr worth assets "beneficially owned" by Partha Chatterjee
Published on: 13 minutes ago |
Updated on: 3 minutes ago
Updated on: 3 minutes ago
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday attached Rs 48 cr worth of assets "beneficially owned" by ex-minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide in the Bengal teachers' recruitment 'scam'. (PTI)
Loading...