Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against senior NCP leader Praful Patel by seizing property at Ceejay House in Mumbai. This action has been taken in the case related to Iqbal Mirchi, a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Praful was interrogated twice by the ED. Even after the transfer of power in the state, action is being taken by the Central Investigation Agency against the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

It may be recalled that Iqbal Mirchi, a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, illegally dealt with the sale of three properties in Worli and it is alleged that many people helped him in dealing with black money. Especially, Praful Patel is known as a very close associate of Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar. The action was taken against Praful Patel as the ED had found irregularities in the transaction records of his assets. Praful Patel was ordered to appear for questioning on June 6 in connection with the suspected transaction, which exposed financial transactions with underworld connections.

The building was in the possession of gangster Iqbal Mirchi. It was reported that the building was renovated by Praful Patel's company and it was alleged that Patel's company had given land and money to Iqbal Mirchi and his relatives in exchange for the land in the building. Hence, suspicions were raised and the documents were scrutinized by the ED. Finally, after interrogating Praful Patel twice in this case, the ED seized Ceejay House.