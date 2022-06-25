Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth Rs 78.38 crore of Jalna Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana (SSK) Limited, linked to former Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a matter related to the illegal sale of the cooperative sugar mill in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) case.

The ED said the Jalna SSK is currently held in the name of Arjun Sugar Industries Private Limited, which was incorporated by Khotkar and his associates to purchase the SSK. According to sources, the central agency initiated an investigation under PMLA based upon an FIR registered by the Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai Police on August 26, 2019.

The probe revealed that Jalna SSK was established in 1984-85 on around 235 acres, including 100 acres received from the Maharashtra government without any monetary consideration. The SSK failed to repay a loan availed from MSCB and was declared as a non-performing asset on March 31, 2002. A press note issued by the ED said Jalna SSK had to pay an outstanding loan of Rs 33.49 crore to the MSCB as of August 30, 2008. To recover its dues, the MSCB took possession of the SSK on February 16, 2009, under SARFAESI Act, it added.

Also read: ED raids Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab's properties

The FIR stated that Jalna SSK was fraudulently sold by then officials and directors of MSCB at throw-away prices to their relatives or private persons without following the due procedure under the SARFAESI Act.