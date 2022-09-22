ED attaches Gupta Builders and Promoters pvt limited properties worth over Rs 147 crore
Delhi : Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 147.81 crores belonging to real estate company Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd (GBPPL), its directors & their associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. This has been disclosed by ED on Thursday.
