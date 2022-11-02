Kanpur: Assets worth Rs 10.12 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey, his family and associates have been seized under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching a total of 28 immovable properties that are located in Kanpur and Lucknow. These assets worth a total of Rs 10.12 crore are in the name of Vikas Dubey, his family members, aide Jaikant Bajpai and his family members. The assets were "derived from proceeds of crime earned by criminal activities of Vikas Dubey", the ED said.

Also read: Vikas Dubey encounter case: SC orders panel report to be in public domain

The ED had registered a case under the Money Laundering Act on 14 September 2020 for the murder of eight policemen including the CO in Bikru village of Kanpur. "Vikas Dubey and his aides were involved in various offenses like organised crime, land mafia, corruption, and embezzlement of the funds meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS). Statements of the accused persons were recorded and their ITRs and bank accounts were scrutinized," the ED said.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on the morning of July 10, 2020, when an Uttar Pradesh police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in the Bhauti area, the police had said. Five of his alleged associates were killed in separate police encounters before Dubey's encounter.