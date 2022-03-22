New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth more than Rs 76,000 crore from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2021, Minister of State (MoS), Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He also said that the amount was seized by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2022 (PMLA).

The Minister was responding to questions raised by BJP MP Mahesh Poddar regarding the raids conducted and properties attached by ED in the last five years. The MoS, in a written reply, further stated that during the same period, the attachment of assets worth about Rs 42,003 crore has been confirmed by the Lead Adjudicating Authority under PMLA.

"Further as on 15.03.2022 assets amounting to Rs.426.26 crore (approx) and Rs.427.65 crore (approx) have been confiscated respectively under PMLA and Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) to the Central Government by the Special Court. In addition, assets worth Rs. 15,113.91 crore have been restituted to the Public Sector Banks," stated Chaudhary in a written reply.