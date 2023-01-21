New Delhi : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam, according to sources. There is no official word yet from the ED. Ghosh who is considered close to Shantanu Banerjee are part of the youth wing. The duo have been accused of acting as middlemen in the case, the sources said.

The youth leader was first detained on Saturday morning by ED officials after an overnight search operation at his Chinar Park apartment. "We have arrested Kuntal Ghosh this morning for not cooperating with our officers investigating his involvement in illegal appointments in teachers' recruitment scam. We will produce him at a city court today," a senior police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Several documents and a diary were also seized from his residence. The search operation by the money laundering watchdog started on Friday morning. Ghosh has also been summoned by the CBI for his role in the same scam. The ED Friday searched the residence of Hooghly TMC youth leader Santanu Banerjee, in connection with the 'teachers recruitment scam' case.

Earlier the Supreme Court refused to stay the order passed by the Calcutta High Court. The High Court had given the go-ahead for the CBI investigation into the teachers' recruitment scam. Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been earlier arrested in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam. Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers' Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court in Kolkata.