Nagpur: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested advocate Satish Uke during a raid at his residence in Nagpur in an alleged property grabbing case.

The raid was carried out by the ED this morning. The ED officers arrived at Satish Uke's house and CRPF security was deployed outside the house. After a five-hour interrogation, the ED arrested Satish Uke while his brother Pradip Uke was also taken into custody.

Uke is accused of grabbing property in strategic places in Nagpur city. Earlier, the Nagpur Crime Branch had also arrested Uke and his brother for questioning. Uke had earlier attacked BJP leaders including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Uke had made serious allegations against Fadnavis saying one Nimgade was assassinated to get a strategic land worth Rs 300 crore in Nagpur when Fadnavis was the Home Minister. Uke had also challenged Fadnavis's electoral affidavit.

Also read: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in Delhi