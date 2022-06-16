New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) have accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to exempt him from further questioning till Monday considering the health condition of his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate issued fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation in the National Herald case on June 20, granting his request to the agency considering the illness of his mother. Rahul was grilled by the ED for three straight days from Monday to Wednesday.

Also read: Agnipath: Amid protests Rahul Gandhi says, 'don't take agnipareeksha of unemployed youths'

He was expected to appear before the agency on Friday. During the three-day questioning, Rahul has been interrogated for over 30 hours at the ED headquarters in Delhi. Congress leaders and workers, in the meantime, have been vehemently protesting against the questioning of their leader.