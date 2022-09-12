New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Monday issued fresh summons to actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear on 14 September in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case allegedly involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Delhi Police has postponed the questioning scheduled on Monday as the actress cited prior commitments and asked for a date after 15 days. However, Delhi Police didn't give her much time and asked her to join the investigation on Wednesday.

This is the third occassion that summons have been issued to Fernandez by the police to join the investigation. A senior police officer confirmed to ANI that fresh summon were issued to Jacqueline asking her to appear on September 14 at the EOW office at Mandir Marg around 11 am.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Jacqueline in their chargesheet in money laundering cases that involve Sukesh. The ED chargesheet has claimed that Fernandez knew about Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases but she chose to overlook his criminal past and indulged in financial transactions with him.The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

ED also said that Fernandez had used proceeds of crime and valuable gifts bought using it for herself and her family members in India as well as abroad and that this amounts to an offence of money laundering under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and facing over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail. He allegedly extorted money from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, by posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail. (ANI)