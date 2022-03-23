Ramanathapuram: Amid the severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka, six members of the same family arrived at Rameswaram Island (Dhanushkodi) on March 22 as refugees as the public has begun to leave Sri Lanka. The boat carrying the Tamils ​​leaving Sri Lanka had dropped off them at the 4th sand bar. The Indian Coast Guard has rushed to rescue them and the number of refugees coming from Sri Lanka is increasing by the day.

The Coast Guard officials informed that six Sri Lankan nationals who allegedly entered the country illegally and were left stranded at mid-sea have been rescued on Tuesday and being interrogated.

The officials added, "On investigation, it was ascertained that these six Sri Lankans comprising 1 male, 2 females, and 3 children are residents of Jaffna and Kokupadaiyan (in Sri Lanka). All six people attempted to land at Dhanushkodi through a boat but were disembarked midway and left stranded at a sand dune by the man who brought them illegally. They were brought to Mandapam hoverport safely.

The Coast Guard rescued them following a tip-off from the police and brought them ashore where a joint interrogation was carried out on arrival. The Sri Lankan nationals were handed over to Coastal Security Group, Mandapam for further legal action," they added. The Coast Guard said it had located the Lankan nationals from the fourth island, Rameswaram following "illegal migration of Sri Lankan nationals to India."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a severe economic crisis, and prices of essential commodities have risen sharply. Recently, the Presidential Palace in Colombo was besieged by the public. With the prices of essential commodities rising many times every day, people are losing their purchasing power and suffering.

