Mysuru (Karnataka): Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) has researched and made an eco-friendly plastic bag that is easily soluble in soil and is capable of carrying objects weighing up to 5 kg. The bag is made of naturally available poly lactic acid poly pet, the same technology is used to make lunch plates, spoons, and food packets. These bags although they look like any other plastic bag, melt completely within 180 days.

A team of 15 scientists led by Dr. Jansi George, Dr. M. Paul Murugan, and Dr. Vasudevan had been conducting research on environmental-friendly plastic bags for the last five years, and they have distributed around 5000 bags to Chamundi Hill for prasad distribution, this has been done to raise public awareness.

The company has also planned to distribute these bags to Srikantheshwara temple in Nanjangud, Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, and other temples in the near future. The bags are also cost-effective, where an eco-friendly cloth bag weighing 5 kg costs around Rs 10 or 15, DRFL has priced these bags at just Rs 2.