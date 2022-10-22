Surat: In a unique initiative a leading diamond merchant in Surat has gifted rooftop solar panels to 1000 employees as a bonus for Diwali which according to the employees will provide them with free power for 25 years.

Govind Dholakia, the owner of the Shree Ramakrishna Exporting Pvt. Ltd. (SRK Exports), decided to buck the trend of the diamond merchants of Surat gifting their employees cars, apartments and gold as Diwali bonus out of his concern for global warming.

" I provided rooftop solar panels to 1000 employees, who are eligible for a bonus in view of how global warming is becoming a crisis for humanity. The solar panels are just my humble contribution to the struggle of saving the planet," said Dholakia. He also said that out of the 1000 employees, 550 have already received the solar panels and the remaining will receive the equipment soon.

Jubilant over his employer's novel decision, one of the employees, Ashish said that every year the company sends him different kinds of gifts such as gas stoves and other household equipment. " But this year's gift is the best so far. It will brighten our homes for years to come and also contribute to saving the planet," he said.