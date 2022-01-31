New Delhi: In a big relief to the political parties, the Election Commission has permitted physical rallies with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people and indoor meetings with a maximum capacity of 500 people. The Commission however has extended the ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions till February 11.

"The Commission has granted relaxation for political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed," the official ECI statement reads.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey held another comprehensive review of the present COVID-19 situation in the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

"The Commission has decided that no roadshows, 'padyatras', and cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions shall be allowed till February 11, 2022," the statement added.

The Commission also decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 people, instead of existing 500 people, or 50 percent of the capacity of the ground, or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from February 1, 2022 for all phases.

The Commission has also enhanced the limit for door-to-door campaigns and instead of 10 persons, now 20, excluding security personnel, will be allowed.

All the State Chief secretaries informed the Commission about reports of Covid 19 infection either plateauing out or tapering as on date. They also said that the positivity rate is showing a decline with the number of hospitalisation cases also registering a declining trend. The State officers however said that covid protocol precautions need to be continued to be observed so that no undue spurt takes place due to intense public contact because of heightened political activity.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra also emphasized that while deliberating on relaxation of restrictions for physical rallies, indoor/outdoor meetings, door to door campaigning, the practicality of implementation of orders by field level functionaries should be ensured in the wake of the prevailing situation.

