New Delhi: Democracy has always been a part of Indian ethos and a way of life, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar while inaugurating a two-day international conference on ‘Role, Framework & Capacity of Election Management Bodies'. Diverse opinions, dialogue, discussions, accommodation and non-aggression have been an intrinsic part of our culture, said CEC and added that free, fair, inclusive, accessible and inducement-free elections being a cornerstone of a democratic polity, is a precondition to the peace and development.

The Election Commission of India has been taking measures to include the elderly, transgenders, persons with disabilities and women in the electoral process, he said and pointed out, "Inclusivity also means adjusting inequalities, especially for women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, young voters and marginalised population."

Emphasising the challenges posed by social media on the election management bodies (EMBs), the CEC stressed the intersection of EMBs' functioning with social media platforms. He added that social media platforms do self-proclaim that they have content display policies, but they also have “algorithm power” in play.

“More early or deeper red flagging of fake news based on known modus operandi and genres is not an unfair expectation from the EMBs”, he underscored and added that such a proactive approach to counter fake news will facilitate credible electoral outcomes that will help preserve the ‘freedom’, which the social media platforms require to thrive.

Emphasising the significance of this conference, the poll panel chief in his remarks noted that this "cohort is the right platform to learn from each other as we did during Covid." "Disenfranchisement, even temporarily, during turbulent times like COVID pandemic is not an option for democracies", he added.

He emphasised that the cohort would lay the foundation for many more dialogues and institutionalised mechanisms to cooperate on contextual challenges and opportunities. Addressing the conference, Elizabeth Jones, Charge d’Affaires, United States, said "relationship with India is most consequential".

Praising the contribution of the poll panel in India, she said that the India-US partnership is going stronger to address global challenges and to cooperate to bring peace, security and prosperity across the world. She also emphasised that both the US and India have significantly contributed to building up democratic institutions. At the conference, nearly 50 participants from 11 EMBs from 11 countries participated.

Aggeliki Barouta, Head of the Department of Elections and Political Parties, Ministry of Interior, Greece, Anthony Banbury, President & CEO, International Foundation for Electoral Systems, Kevin Casas- Zamora, Secretary General, International IDEA, representatives from UNDP & EMBs, including Armenia, Mauritius, Nepal, Cabo Verde, Australia, Chile, Federal States of Micronesia, Greece, Philippines, Excellencies and others were present at the conference.