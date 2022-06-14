New Delhi: The Election Commission of India(ECI) on the request of Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given him an extension in relation to the mining lease allotment case which was scheduled on June 14 under the condition that it will be the last opportunity for a personal hearing as he has already given two extensions earlier. "Failing this, the ECI will proceed on the basis of the written submissions, if any filed by him, before the next date of hearing that is on June 26," sources in ECI confirmed to ETV Bharat.

Earlier, ECI issued a notice to Soren, seeking his stand on the charge and making him liable to be disqualified as a legislator over the mining lease allotment matter. Soren was asked to appear before the ECI on May 31 but he had sought more time and his appearance was rescheduled for June 14.

Also read:Jharkhand seeks urgent SC hearing on maintainability of plea for probe against CM

The poll panel in May had issued a notice to Soren under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act which deals with the disqualification of a lawmaker for his or her involvement in government contracts. "A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government," the section states.