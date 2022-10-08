New Delhi: The Election Commission of India Saturday passed an interim order on the Sena vs Sena symbol row. The EC said that in the Andheri East bye polls neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol "Bow & Arrow", reserved for "Shivsena".

"Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 pm on 10th October," the EC said in its interim order.