New Delhi: The Election Commission of India, in a matter related to the reports about the election of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a 'Permanent President' of YSR Congress Party Wednesday "categorically conveyed its rejection and no-tolerance, towards any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post in the political party being made permanent."

The Commission in its order has strongly noted that any action which denies the periodicity of elections for any post, is inherently "anti-democratic" and is in "complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission".

The Commission has also directed the party to make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting media reports on the appointment of Jagan Mohan Reddy as a Permanent President of the party, so as to put the possibility of such confusion at rest, "as it has the potential to assume contagious proportions with other political formations also making such a move".

The YSR Congress Party while addressing the allegation in its latest submission to ECI has mentioned that they have launched an internal enquiry on the matter reported in the media. Further, necessary action on the same will be taken by the Party on finding the facts. ECI has also directed the party to conclude the internal enquiry at the earliest.