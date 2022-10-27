New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to submit proof to substantiate his allegation made at public fora that ECI deliberately deleted 20,000 voters from Yadav and Muslim communities in almost all UP Assembly constituencies, at BJP's behest.

ECI has asked Akhilesh to furnish the proof to the Commission by November 10, so that necessary action can be taken. Yadav has been asked to submit Assembly-wise data of deletions of such magnitude.

Last month, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged, "The Election Commission deliberately reduced the votes of Yadavs and Muslims by 20,000 in almost every Vidhan Sabha seat on diktats of BJP and its aides.”