New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly Elections in five states, the Election Commission of India on Monday will hold a review meeting regarding the ban on physical rallies, roadshows in view of declining Covid cases. CEC Sushil Chandra will meet Union Health Secretary, Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of poll-bound states virtually to discuss the existing ban on physical rallies.

The Union Health Secretary is likely to meet the poll body virtually at around 11 a.m. on Monday. The Health Secretaries of five poll-bound states - UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur - are also likely to join the virtual meeting.

Earlier, the EC had decided to extend the ban imposed on public rallies and roadshows till 31 January. The poll body also announced relaxation for physical public meetings of parties or candidates for Phase 1 from January 28, and for Phase 2 from February 1. Additionally, the Commission has allowed video vans for publicity with usual Covid-19 restrictions at the designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers of 50% of the capacity as set by state disaster management authority (SDMA).

On January 15, the poll watchdog had announced restrictions on holding big political rallies till January 22 amid a huge spike in the Omicron cases. It had, however, granted a relaxation for political parties to hold indoor meetings for a maximum of 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

Assembly polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur between February 10 and March 7. The results of these elections would be announced on March 10. All victory celebrations have been banned by the poll body in order to contain the spread of Omicron.

