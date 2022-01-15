Lucknow: Election Commission (EC) has suspended the officer-in-charge of Gautampalli police station in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the violation of Model Code of Conduct and flouting of Covid-19 protocol when Samajwadi Party (SP) inducted former BJP leaders including Swami Prasad Maurya. As the induction ceremony drew heavy crowd, sources said there were no adequate measures in place to keep a tab on the crowd.

The Commission which was in receipt of complaints of violations, placed the Gautampalli police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Bisht under suspension late on Friday night. Sources said the officer was charged with negligence and laxity while on duty. Sources said the Station House Officer (SHO) Bisht will remain under suspension pending internal inquiry, which will go into the circumstances which led to the breach of Covid-19 norms.

Orders to this effect was issued by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla following a report from the District Magistrate of Lucknow in this regard. Along with this, the CEO has sought clarification from the Assistant Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Singh and Returning Officer (Lucknow Central Vidhan Sabha) Govind Maurya.

A case of violation of the model code of conduct along with the provisions of the Epidemic Act was registered at Gautampalli police station. Thousands of people gathered at the SP office on Friday for the induction ceremony marking the exodus of BJP legislators from the ruling dispensation.

