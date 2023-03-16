New Delhi: An Election Commission proposal to facilitate an electronically-transmitted postal ballot system for overseas Indian voters is under discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs to "iron out" logistical challenges involved in its implementation, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also said the total number of overseas electors as on January 1 this year stands at over 1.15 lakh. "The Election Commission of India has taken up a proposal to amend the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 to facilitate electronically-transmitted postal ballot system for overseas electors. The matter is under discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs to iron out the logistical challenges involved in the implementation of the proposal," Rijiju said.

According to the EC website, as of now an overseas voter is not issued a photo identity card they are allowed to vote in person at the polling station by producing their original passport. The EC has maintained that overseas voters find it difficult to to fly down to India to cast vote.

The minister recalled that earlier, on the recommendation of the poll panel, the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018, to enable the overseas electors to cast their vote either in person or by proxy, was passed by Lok Sabha in August, 2018. The Bill was pending in Rajya Sabha for consideration but lapsed due to the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)