Srinagar: The Election Commission of India on Friday cancelled the registration of former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Hakeem Yasin's political party 'Peoples Democratic Front' for remaining inactive for a long period of time.

The Election Commission clarified that the party is inactive and after checking, it was found that the party's office has also been lying closed for many years because of which letters sent from Election Commission's side remained unanswered.

The party PDF was formed by Hakeem Yasin in the year 2005. It contested two assembly elections but none of the candidates emerged successful apart from Hakeem Yasin himself. Apart from this, Election Commission has also cancelled the registration of 'Jammu & Kashmir Save Srinagar Front'.

According to the order, the registered office of JKPDF (Secular) was at Rajbagh while JKSSF was headquartered at Niab Mufti Manzil, Talibal Road, Habak Crossing Srinagar. Earlier, the EC had also cancelled the registration of former minister Ghulam Hasan Mir's 'Democratic Nationalist Front' as Ghulam Hasan Mir had joined Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party.