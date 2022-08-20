Kolkata: The Eastern Railway celebrated 75 years of Independence with a heritage exhibition depicting its 150-year journey and displaying photographs of the partition of the country. The exhibition celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrita Mohotsav’ was held at the Howrah station premises. Incidentally, railway stations of the Eastern and South Eastern Railways have a close connection with the country’s freedom fighters and struggle for Independence.

Hundreds of photos of the freedom struggle and history of the Eastern Railways were displayed at the exhibition. Various snaps of freedom have been depicted via hundreds of pictures to show the 150 years of tradition and colorful history of the Eastern Railway. From 1851 till date, the exhibition is arranged with several significant pictures.

Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Eklavya Chakraborty said, “August 15 is a day of pride for the people of India. The revolutionaries sacrificed their lives for freedom. Starting from the selfless sacrifices of the freedom fighters, the painful memories of the partition have been highlighted in this exhibition.” The exhibition started on August 13 as part of the central government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ and concluded on August 19.