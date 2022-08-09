Kohima: The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) on Tuesday held a public rally in six districts to demand the creation of a separate state of 'Frontier Nagaland'. ENPO is the apex body of seven tribal organizations in Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator districts and Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) Headquarter, Kiusam in Shamator district. The ENPO started demanding Frontier Nagaland' in 2010 lamenting that their area has been left behind in all aspects of development, including education and infrastructure.

The six districts under ENPO have 20 legislators. The public rally which started at around 10 am in all tribal headquarters ended very peacefully' with the cooperation of the respective tribal organisations, ENPO general secretary Manpang Phom told PTI. During the rally hours, all business establishments, educational institutions and offices remained shut in solidarity with the ENPO's demand for a separate state. The rally saw the participation of all aged people in their respective traditional attire with banners and placards demanding a separate state.

The tribal organizations after the rally approached the respective Deputy Commissioners in the districts and submitted their demand for the creation of a separate state. Phom said that ENPO has been holding democratic rallies every year pressing for a separate statehood. Phom told PTI that ENPO will continue pressing for Frontier Nagaland till it is achieved." (PTI)