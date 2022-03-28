New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has taken a new initiative of providing treatment to withering trees. As a part of the initiative, the Corporation has launched a free ambulance service. Director of Horticulture Department of East Delhi Municipal Corporation Raghavendra Singh said that on the orders of Delhi High Court, East Delhi Municipal Corporation has started a tree ambulance. He said that on receiving information about any tree withering, the ambulance would inspect it and then the tree would be given proper treatment according to the disease.

Raghavendra Singh said that the employees of the Horticulture Department of East Delhi Municipal Corporation have been given special training in that regard. While providing treatment, the hollow part of the tree is first cleaned with water and after that, the dead cells are peeled off and removed. After this, the tree will be sterilised by administering pesticide medicine to it. After sterilising, a cock mesh is placed in the hollow or damaged part and thermocol is filled in it.

After filling the thermocol, POP is coated in it and white cement is applied to it so that air cannot enter it. Raghavendra Singh told that after this procedure, a tree cell is formed inside and the hollow part gets filled and the trunk gets regenerated once again it becomes strong. He said that the gardeners of East Delhi Municipal Corporation have also been given special training for the treatment of withering trees.

