Hyderabad: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was reported in Andaman and Nicobar islands region, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The Center also reported another earthquake in Pakistan of having recorded 4.3 on the Richter scale.

According to the Centre, the earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred in the Andaman Nicobar islands region at a depth of 10 km. The quake occurred at 5.07 am on Monday morning, it said in a tweet. Any damage to the structures or life in the islands were immediately not known.

The Union government's nodal agency for monitoring of earthquake activities in the country said the quake occurred in Pakistan was 431 km north of Dwarka, Gujarat. It was reported at 6.32 am. This quake occurred at a depth of 15 km, the agency said in another tweet.

128 earthquakes reported in January-128 earthquakes were recorded by the Centre in January in India and its its neighbourhood region, a report from the NCS said. The quakes were mainly reported in Hindu Kush region, North India (Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), North East India and Andaman sea.

Few earthquakes of smaller magnitudes were also reported in northern (Shamli and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh), western (Kachh in Gujrat; Jalgaon and Hingoli in Maharashtra), and southern (Sangareddy in Telangana; Kalaburgi and Vijayapura, in Karnataka) part of country, the monthly report said.

28 earthquakes of smaller magnitude, which measure less than 3.0 on the Richter scale, were reported in January. Six earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 and above were recorded. Earlier on Sunday, a low intensity earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Officials of disaster management authority said the earthquake occurred at 6.57 am. According to the seismological data, the earthquake occurred 10 km inside the earth's crust with latitude 34.42 degrees north and longitude 74.88 degrees east. No loss of life or damage to property was reported from anywhere in the Sunday quake.

Earlier on Feb. 28, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Noney district of Manipur, the NCS had reported. The agency said the quake struck around 2.46 am and it occurred at a depth of 25 km. There was no report of damage to property or loss of life in this quake as well.