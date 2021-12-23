Bengaluru/Chikkaballapura: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 occurred about 60 km from Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre issued a statement saying that the epicentre is 1.2 km around Sadenahalli village, Beeraganahalli village, and Settigere village in Chikkaballapura with a magnitude of 3.6 during 02.16 pm.

As per the seismic intensity map of the said Earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 20-30 km from the epicentre.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquakes hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura

"This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally as the region falls in a hard rock granitoid & gneissic terrain and is located in Seismic Zone II, wherein the possibility of damages due to earthquakes is less. Also, the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The Community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate and not destructive," read the statement.