Bishnupur (Manipur): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology. As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 4.8 occurred northwest of Bisnhupur at 7:12 PM (local time).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 23-01-2023, 19:12:05 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 79km WNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India," said National Center for Seismology.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh, on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck in the state at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 29.78 and a longitude of 80.13 at around 8:58 am on Sunday.