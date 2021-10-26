Kullu/Manali: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was felt in Lahaul-Spiti and Manali in Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday. So far no information has been received about any kind of damage. According to sources, it is for the third time in the last two days that the quake has been reported.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres and 108 kilometres North West of Manali.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-10-2021, 06:02:10 IST, Lat: 33.18 and Long: 76.88, Depth: 10 km, Location: 108 km NNW of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India," tweeted NCS.