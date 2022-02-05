Uttarkashi: Earthquake tremors measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale were felt in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district at 3.15 am on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology tweeted. However, so far no loss of life or property has been reported due to the earthquake.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt from its center which was 10 km away from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi. According to Uttarkashi Disaster Control Room, at present no loss of life or property has been damaged reported due to the earthquake. Officers have been put on high alert as Uttarkashi is a very sensitive area for earthquakes.

According to seismologists, the Indian plate is moving 40 to 50 millimeters annually in the Himalayan region and when two or more tectonic plates collide or there is friction between the plates, it creates tension in that area which causes an earthquake.

