Bengaluru (Karnataka): An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.

More details are awaited.

(ANI)