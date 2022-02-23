Pithoragarh: An earthquake with a magnitude 2.0 on the Richter scale hit Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand at 1:45 am on Wednesday. Fortunately, there was no loss of life or property has been reported so far due to the earthquake. The quake woke up the locals who ran out of their homes to safety. Eventually, they went back to their homes after a while.

Pithoragarh district, located on the Nepal border, is mapped in zone five category of Earthquake Zoning Map of India. According to Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, the entire Himalayan terrain falls in Zone V and Zone IV of Earthquake Zoning Map of India that divides the Indian landmass into four distinct risk zones; Zone II to Zone V.

