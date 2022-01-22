Jammu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda region on Saturday. There are no immediate reports of any damage, Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali said. A disaster management official said the temblor occurred at 2.53 a.m., and the coordinates were latitude 36.06 degrees north and longitude 75.82 degrees east.

"The epicentre was located in Doda region 10 km inside the earth's crust," the official said. Seismologically, Kashmir is located in an earthquake prone region. Past temblors have wrought havoc here. Over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control in an earthquake on October 8, 2005 which measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.

