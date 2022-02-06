Kinnaur: Earthquake tremors measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale were felt in Himachal’s Kinnaur district at 11.27 am on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. However, so far no loss of life or property has been reported due to the earthquake.

According to geologists, Himachal Pradesh is included in the highly sensitive zone for earthquakes that is zone 4 and 5. Last year, about 60 mild and major earthquakes have occurred in Himachal, which is in the fifth zone sensitive to earthquakes. An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 Richter scale struck Kangra in 1905: The largest earthquake in Himachal was in Kangra on April 4, 1905.

The intensity was 7.8 Richter scale and around 20,000 people lost their lives in that tragedy. In the very next year in 1906, on 28 February, another earthquake with the intensity of 6.4 Richter scale magnitude hit Kullu. Whenever earthquakes occur in Himachal Pradesh people reminisce the horrific earthquake of 1905 of the devastation it bore along with it lingers in the minds of the people.

