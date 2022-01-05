Chamba: The earthquake of 4.3 intensity was witnessed again in Himachal Pradesh on late Tuesday night. However, no casualty was reported from any part of the state.

The tremor was felt in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh at around 10.47 hours on Tuesday night

National Center for Seismology and Shimla meteorological department had confirmed the low intensity tremor in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

According to experts, Himachal Pradesh comes under the highly seismic prone zone and has been categorized as Zone 4 and Zone 5.

The areas coming under Zone 5 in Himachal Pradesh have experienced at least 55 major and small shocks and aftershocks so far, said the source, adding, a tremor of 2.3 intensity on the Richter scale had been felt in Kullu on December 28, 2021. On January 3, 2022, the tremor was also felt in Lahul, Spiti and Kinnaur areas of Himachal Pradesh.